CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce the 2020 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist.
The temperatures are rising, and places are starting to open back up. Whether you are staying in and enjoying socially distanced adventures or heading out for a weekend of camping, the musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure, according to a news release.
Listen to the playlist on Spotify now by visiting https://tinyurl.com/wyoroadtripplaylist.
These musicians represent some of the best the Wyoming independent music scene has to offer. From the country rock sounds of Southern Fryed to the creative jazz of Lora Sherrodd, from the beautiful storytelling in Sarah Sample’s lyrics to the alternative pop vibes of Ryan Hayes, there’s something for all tastes.
Songs were selected by Alana Rolfe, assistant general manager of the Mishawaka Amphitheatre in Bellvue, Colorado.
The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative, working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming, and is presented in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism.