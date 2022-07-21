Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department registered nurse Valencia Bautista draws the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine dose into a needle Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in south Cheyenne. Laramie County received 975 doses of the state’s initial supply of 5,000. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
This map of Wyoming from the federal government on Thursday shows Laramie County as having a medium community level of COVID-19. The county in orange is Natrona County, which has a high level.
This data from the federal government on Thursday shows Laramie County as having a medium community level of COVID-19.
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3 at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. Associated Press
CHEYENNE – As President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, federal and local data point up that caution is being advised in many areas of Wyoming, in order to avoid getting infected.
To take one example, a majority of counties in the state had, as of late Thursday morning, what the federal government considers to be a high community level of COVID-19. While Laramie County is among the bigger counties that is not among that group, Natrona County, another relatively highly populated county, is.
For places like Casper, the county seat for Natrona, people are advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "wear a mask indoors in public." For the particular county, per CDC weekly metrics, there are some 247 cases per 100,000 residents.
The Wyoming Department of Health, which encourages Wyomingites to take the CDC guidelines into account in their own decisions, has noted an increase in cases in the state. And that is even while WDH and other officials lack full numbers on people infected who relied on consumer tests and not ones done by a lab or other such facility.
"There definitely is an increase" in such diagnoses in the state, said WDH Public Information Officer Kim Deti via voicemail message. "We definitely are seeing more counties that are at the higher level."
State authorities "are seeing increased cases that have been confirmed," Deti continued. "We are seeing increased hospitalizations, as well."
As the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported earlier this week, Laramie County, and Wyoming as a whole, have seen an increase in such infections. This may be due to some of the latest sub-variants of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Laramie County is considered by the CDC to have a medium community level of the virus. "People may choose to mask at any time," the CDC notes for this and other counties. "People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask." Although this county is in the medium category, its rate of COVID-19 cases is actually higher than in Natrona County.
Authorities at all levels of government and throughout the country recommend that most everyone in the U.S. get vaccinated to reduce their chances of getting and/or spreading serious cases of the coronavirus. Callers to the CDC on Thursday heard a message saying that inoculation is "recommended for everyone 6 months or older." The message advised people "get vaccinated, and get a booster, if eligible."
In Laramie County, some 57% of residents of any age have been fully vaccinated, the CDC reports. By contrast, that figure is 47% for Natrona County.
In Washington, meanwhile, the White House announced Thursday that Biden tested positive for COVID-19. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, reported Biden had "mild symptoms" with "mostly" a "runny nose" and "fatigue, with an occasional dry cough, which started yesterday evening."
Given Biden is 100% vaccinated and has had two booster shots, the doctor expects he "will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do," to getting the Paxlovid oral antiviral drug that O'Connor recommended for the commander-in-chief. The physician noted Biden will "isolate," per CDC recommendations.
Later Thursday, first lady Jill Biden tweeted that she "tested negative for COVID-19. I'll continue to follow CDC guidance and wear a mask." She wrote that she's "on the road in Detroit today, but I spoke to Joe earlier, and he’s feeling fine, just experiencing a few mild symptoms."
The WTE has asked the CDC for additional details about COVID-19 in the state, and will update this story with any new information.
