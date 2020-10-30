CHEYENNE – As National Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, the U.S. attorney for the District of Wyoming encourages residents to be aware the serious problem that is physical violence, sexual violence, stalking and other forms of emotional abuse by a current or former intimate partner.
These forms of abuse affect millions of Americans. It is estimated that nearly 20 people, on average, in the U.S. are abused by an intimate partner every minute, or 10 million instances of domestic violence every year, U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said in a news release. Domestic violence is connected to more than half of homicides with female victims, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The pandemic has worsened the problem. Though staying home helps to slow the spread of COVID-19, social isolation can put vulnerable adults and children at higher risk of abuse. Meanwhile, abusers whose violence is triggered by or associated with substance abuse may be feeling increased financial pressure or stress related to economic slowdown or job loss, which can lead to further abuse of alcohol or drugs.
It is important that victims understand where and how to get help beyond calls to law enforcement, which may only address an immediate threat. There are domestic violence advocacy programs in all of Wyoming’s 23 counties that can help victims of domestic violence and their children with things like housing, financial assistance, crisis intervention, legal and court advocacy and other services.
To find your local domestic violence or sexual assault advocacy program, call the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault toll-free at 1-844-264-8080, or visit their website at www.wyomingdvsa.org. Help is also available by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.