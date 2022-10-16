AIS inspector

A Wyoming Game and Fish Department Game and Fish aquatic invasive species inspector does “a routine inspection for AIS aquatic invasive species,” in the words of a spokesperson for the agency. Courtesy photo

JACKSON – Invasive mussels float down rivers as plumes of tiny larvae, latch onto boats to cross state lines, and find new waters to infest. They are inching closer to Wyoming.

Sue Mills, Yellowstone National Park’s aquatic invasive species coordinator, isn’t ready to surrender. “I refuse to be one of these people that say, ‘It’s all a matter of time,’” Mills said.

