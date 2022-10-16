A Wyoming Game and Fish Department Game and Fish aquatic invasive species inspector does “a routine inspection for AIS aquatic invasive species,” in the words of a spokesperson for the agency. Courtesy photo
JACKSON – Invasive mussels float down rivers as plumes of tiny larvae, latch onto boats to cross state lines, and find new waters to infest. They are inching closer to Wyoming.
Sue Mills, Yellowstone National Park’s aquatic invasive species coordinator, isn’t ready to surrender. “I refuse to be one of these people that say, ‘It’s all a matter of time,’” Mills said.
This summer posed a challenge for those who have been trying to stop zebra and quagga mussels from ever entering waters in the Cowboy State.
In Yellowstone, Mills’ staff intercepted two boats suspected to have been fouled with zebra mussels. The park saw a 30% increase in the number of “dirty boats,” watercraft filled with foreign material and aquatic vegetation, that approached the three motorized boat ramps where the park inspects incoming vessels.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department stopped 58 such boats, a roughly three-fold increase from 2019. Three intercepted boats in 2022 contained live mussels.
Grand Teton National Park has likewise battened down the hatches. The goal: Preventing watercraft coming from South Dakota’s Black Hills, where zebra mussels were first detected this year, and other mussel hot spots from contaminating iconic waterways like the Snake River.
Chad Whaley, aquatic invasive species coordinator for Grand Teton, wasn’t optimistic about what would happen in Jackson Lake if a zebra or quagga mussel managed to slip by the park’s defenses. “The fishery would collapse,” Whaley said.
As quaggas creep up the Colorado River, fouling dams and other infrastructure in Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the stakes are high.
The same is true of zebra mussels infesting the Pactola Reservoir in the Black Hills, the closest they’ve gotten to Wyoming. Alan Osterland, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s fisheries chief, said that’s an immediate threat.
“We don’t know what kind of impacts it might have to our ecosystems and a headwater state like ours,” Osterland said. “We certainly don’t want to roll dice and find out.”
For years, Game and Fish has tried to inspect watercraft as they enter the state. Now, seeing that the Glendo and Keyhole reservoirs are the most common destinations for boaters entering the state from South Dakota, Game and Fish is allowing boats to launch from only one boat ramp at each reservoir and requiring inspections.
Osterland said Game and Fish will take the winter to evaluate whether any regulatory changes should be made. He said that banning boats with ballast tanks isn’t something that Game and Fish has talked about.
It is on the table for some land managers in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem. In 2019, Yellowstone temporarily banned boats with ballast tanks from entering its waters.
In Grand Teton, Whaley said, that’s not something the park is actively considering, because as long as officials can intercept boats before they enter the park’s lakes, they can mitigate risk. When wake surfing boats pass the station, his team fills ballast tanks and boats’ other mechanical crevasses with 140-degree water, a procedure that’s designed to kill any mussels.
Whaley said that “nothing’s off the table at this point.”
In Yellowstone, where inspectors monitor the park’s three motorized boat ramps, Mills said the number of hot water decontaminations the park is performing has increased. She said the park isn’t considering any major changes to its aquatic invasive species program for the time being because it’s so “thorough.”