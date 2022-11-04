Casting his vote

County Assessor Ken Guille votes during early voting at the Laramie County Governmental Complex in Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Early voting began Sept. 23 and will continue until Nov. 7, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As of Friday morning, 534 Cheyenne residents had cast their votes in the general election. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – With just one day remaining for early voting, 28% of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots.

As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9,226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4,000 voters (82%) have returned their absentee ballots, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.


