...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 PM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Saturday from 2 AM to 6 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
County Assessor Ken Guille votes during early voting at the Laramie County Governmental Complex in Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Early voting began Sept. 23 and will continue until Nov. 7, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As of Friday morning, 534 Cheyenne residents had cast their votes in the general election. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – With just one day remaining for early voting, 28% of Laramie County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots.
As of Friday, Nov. 4, 9,226 voters had cast their ballots in the atrium of the Laramie County Government Complex, while nearly 4,000 voters (82%) have returned their absentee ballots, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee.
Lee said in a news release that more than 1,000 general election voters have used the official ballot drop box located outside the County Complex to ensure their ballots are timely and securely delivered. The drop box is monitored under video surveillance and is available to voters 24/7.
Lee reminds voters that the early voting facility in the atrium will close at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7. Voters can go to any one of seven vote centers on Election Day, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Acceptable identification is required to register and vote.
Absentee voters are reminded to sign the oath on the ballot envelope before delivering their ballot to the clerk not later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lee said fewer than 900 absentee ballots are outstanding. In order to be counted, ballots must be returned by the 7 p.m. deadline.