CHEYENNE – As offices and businesses around Laramie County shut their doors to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, the Laramie County government offices remain open for business.
According to Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gunnar Malm, Laramie County is statutorily obligated to continue providing necessary services to residents.
“We’re effectively the branch of state government at the local level,” Malm said.
Unless a statewide shelter-in-place order is implemented, employees will continue to provide auto titles, marriage licenses and property tax services for the residents of Laramie County. The county clerk’s office remains open, and with an election coming up, Malm said they “want make sure we’re not disenfranchising voters.”
It is still unclear what services would continue to be offered if the state issues a shelter-in-place order. Each department in the county is working on contingency plans for if the offices close, determining what work can be done remotely.
“Unfortunately, there are some positions in the county where that’s not a possibility,” Malm said.
Still, in order to minimize contact for employees and residents while the offices remain open, the county is encouraging residents to use their website instead of coming in to offices for services.
For the first time since the outbreak, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners will host a meeting where the public is not allowed to attend in person so there’s not more than 10 people in the board room.
The commissioners will be livestreaming the meeting on its website as usual, but with the SpeakUp site the county is utilizing, the public will be able to submit e-comments on agenda items in real time.
That way, the public meetings still give the public a chance to provide input.
A silver lining in this circumstance is that by allowing the residents to engage online, public participation in meetings might increase.
“We have to always look for the positives in this unprecedented time,” Malm said. “We’re looking at different ways we can conduct business while still offering public access to the governmental process, and maybe even encouraging more constituent input on items. Maybe that’s the silver lining.”
To also serve its employees during this time, the county previously increased the amount of sick leave for staff, and is allowing those with higher health risks for COVID-19 to stay home.
“We modified our sick leave policy before the CARES act passed to allow for folks that maybe needed to work from home or didn’t have child care,” Malm said.
Some offices in the county have also moved to a split-shift schedule to minimize the number of staff in the office at once.
In addition to making adjustments to sick leave, the county has also hired janitorial staff to clean the offices throughout the day, in addition to the cleaning staff that comes in after hours. The daytime staff is constantly cleaning high-touch areas to protect employees.