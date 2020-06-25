CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division, along with the Laramie County Conservation District, will be offering ash tree evaluations to gauge tree health and offer advice for care, replacement and/or protection against Emerald ash borer.
Emerald ash borer was recently identified in Fort Collins, Colorado, and continues to expand across the country, killing an unprecedented number of ash trees, according to a news release.
Residents are asked to wait until their ash trees are in full leaf before scheduling an evaluation. Ash are leafing much later than normal due to drastic swings in temperature that were experienced in October and April.
To schedule an evaluation, call the Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division at 307-637-6428 if you live within the city of Cheyenne, or call the Laramie County Conservation District at 307-772-2600 if you live outside the city limits.
University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension and Wyoming State Forestry Division will be assisting with evaluations.
For more information on Emerald ash borer, visit www.cheyennetrees.com or www.emeraldashborer.info.