CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division, along with the Laramie County Conservation District, will again be offering ash tree evaluations to gauge tree health and offer advice for care, replacement and/or protection against Emerald ash borer.
EAB was recently identified in Fort Collins, Colorado, and continues to expand across the country, killing an unprecedented number of ash trees.
Call the Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division at 307-637-6428, if you live within Cheyenne, or call the Laramie County Conservation District at 307-772-2600 if you live outside city limits.
The University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension and Wyoming State Forestry Division will be assisting with evaluations, as well. For more information on EAB, go to www.cheyennetrees.com or www.emeraldashborer.info.