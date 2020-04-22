CHEYENNE – Asher Upstairs, the event venue on the second floor of the Asher Building at 500 W. 15th St., permanently closed its doors Sunday.
The announcement was made via the Facebook page of venue manager Christie Herron. On Sunday, April 19, she posted, “It’s with a heavy heart I have to announce that the Asher Upstairs will be closed permanently as of today. We will be contacting you if you have a date reserved. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”
The Asher Upstairs, LLC website was no longer accessible as of press time Tuesday, and there had been no formal announcement posted on the venue’s still-existing Facebook page.
When reached for comment, Herron apologized and said she was not in the right head space to provide a formal statement other than “I loved the Asher Upstairs and what it brought to Cheyenne. It’s a shame to see it go.”