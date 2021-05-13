CHEYENNE – Construction on a new rock quarry near Curt Gowdy State Park is on the horizon, after a Feb. 1 Supreme Court ruling sided with Asphalt Specialties over the Laramie County Planning Commission on a zoning matter, overturning the commission’s site plan denial.
With that, Colorado-based Asphalt Specialties is currently in the public notice period of seeking an air quality permit from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, with plans to begin construction this summer and have the Lone Tree Creek rock quarry fully operational by spring 2022.
DEQ will host a public hearing on the permit in person and virtually at 1 p.m. June 14 in the Wyoming State Capitol Extension, Public Meeting Room 6. Those wishing to participate virtually should send their email address to andrew.keyfauver@wyo.gov by 5 p.m. June 11, and a link will be provided.
“The purpose of the hearing is to gather information concerning the emissions of air pollutants into the atmosphere and the impact of such pollutants on the ambient air quality,” the DEQ notice reads. “The scope of the hearing will be limited to such issues in order for the Department of Environmental Quality to determine whether or not the applicable Air Quality Standards and Regulations will be violated as a result of the construction of the facility.”
Public comments can also be provided until the closing of the public hearing virtually, faxed to 307-635-1784, dropped off in person or mailed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 W. 17th St., Cheyenne, WY 82002. Residents should reference A0006524 in their submitted comments.
In addition, comments can be submitted electronically at aq.wyomingdeq.commentinput.com on the Lone Tree Creek item.
The rock quarry, also called an open pit mine, will span 15 acres and produce metamorphic granite that is used in a variety of construction projects. In total, Asphalt Specialties’ plot comprises 555 acres of land, which does open the possibility for expansion in the future.
During the initial planning process in 2018, company representatives said the operation could reach 100 acres.
“We will make the decision on whether to expand the project after we have had time to determine its viability,” Asphalt Specialties land development manager Steve Ward told the Tribune Eagle in an email after the Supreme Court decision.
That possibility was one of the major concerns for Granite Canon residents as the site plan moved through the Laramie County Planning Commission, but other issues residents raised include: heavy truck traffic, with about 160 trucks going in and out of the area each day; the impact of silica dust on air and hay that ranchers in the area sell; the amount of water necessary for the daily operation; noise and vibrations from the mine, etc.
For those reasons, the Planning Commission denied the site plan with a 2-2 vote in 2018, arguing that the quarry operation didn’t fit the bill for the land’s proposed zoning classification in the county’s comprehensive plan. But since the land wasn’t yet zoned, and the site plan met the requirements, Asphalt Specialities took the matter to court, and the ruling found that the Planning Commission did not have the statutory authority to deny the rock quarry based on proposed zoning.
Now, the operation will likely move forward, and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners is left with the question of whether to zone the rest of the land in the county to prevent similar occurrences.
After the decision, Commissioner Troy Thompson said, “It comes down to, do you want government in your life, or do you not? And that’s a tough question. Essentially, that’s what the people of Laramie County are going to have to answer.”