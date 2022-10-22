...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Saturday.
* WIND...Southwest 25 to 35 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
A boat check at the I-25 Welcome Center in July 2017, conducted by a state aquatic invasive species inspector. Erin Bormett/courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish Department
CHEYENNE – With fewer hours of sunlight, the state is adjusting when it inspects boats at two parks.
Effective Monday, according to an announcement from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, "inspection hours will be limited to sunrise to sunset" at Glendo and Keyhole state parks. WGFD directed people to a U.S. government sunrise-sunset chart for each of those state parks at bit.ly/3gsPxOH and bit.ly/3SnyLgU.
Previously, the inspection hours had been 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Now, a WGFD spokesperson noted in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, "the hours will no longer be 7-5, but change daily according to the sunlight hours."
The state agency notes watercraft must be inspected before launching. As Friday's news release pointed out, "at Keyhole, boaters are limited to launching at Pine Haven – Coulter Bay ramp. Glendo boaters can launch only at Whiskey Gulch. All other boat ramps remain closed, and shore launching is prohibited. Boaters should plan for delays."
The reason for the possible inconvenience is to stop, or at least slow, the westward U.S. movement of invasive mussels, particularly to not invade Wyoming. "Ramp restrictions – and the requirement for an aquatic invasive species [AIS] inspection before launching – are due to the threat of zebra mussels from Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota spreading," WGFD said in its latest announcement.
Zebra mussels were previously found in that reservoir near Rapid City; the body of water is both popular with Wyomingites and near the state border. As WGFD noted, "South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks declared Pactola infested with zebra mussels on July 14. However, the risk of spread has increased significantly since this summer and more precautions are necessary for Wyoming."
“With daylight reducing further into the fall, the hours must be adjusted so AIS inspectors can thoroughly inspect boats as well as for the safety of boaters and inspectors,” said Alan Osterland, chief of fisheries for WGFD, in the statement. It noted these "limitations are effective until both Keyhole and Glendo reservoirs freeze. Over the winter, Game and Fish will evaluate boating protocols for the 2023 season."