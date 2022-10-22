CHEYENNE – With fewer hours of sunlight, the state is adjusting when it inspects boats at two parks.

Effective Monday, according to an announcement from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, "inspection hours will be limited to sunrise to sunset" at Glendo and Keyhole state parks. WGFD directed people to a U.S. government sunrise-sunset chart for each of those state parks at bit.ly/3gsPxOH and bit.ly/3SnyLgU.

