CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police are currently looking for two suspects involved in a robbery that occured around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the AT&T store near Target on Dell Range Boulevard.
When the suspects entered the store, they acted like they were shopping and began asking an employee questions, said David Inman, Cheyenne Police Department public information officer. One of the suspects told the employee he was armed and would cause violence if the employee didn’t do as they were told.
The suspects made away with cash and store merchandise, and they got away in a newer, white Dodge Durango SUV with unknown license plates.
Inman said a gun was never shown during the robbery.
According to store employee descriptions, the suspects are two Black males between 25 and 35 years old. One man had light skin, the other had darker skin. Both men were around 6-feet tall, and Inman said one man had short dreadlocks and was wearing a red bandanna.
At this time, Cheyenne police are still looking for these two suspects. Anyone with information should call dispatch at 307-637-6525.