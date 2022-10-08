...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
The LGM-30 Minuteman is a U.S. land-based intercontinental ballistic missile, in service with the Air Force Global Strike Command. As of 2021, the LGM-30G Minuteman III version [a] is the only land-based ICBM in service in the U.S. and represents the land leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, along with the Trident submarine-launched ballistic missile and nuclear weapons carried by long-range strategic bombers. U.S. Air Force photo
CHEYENNE – A local launch site for the Atlas D ICBM missile is being considered for National Historic Landmark status, the National Park Service announced Friday.
The NPS released a study identifying 24 properties with nationally significant connections to the Cold War worthy of this consideration. The new theme study was created in partnership with the National Conference of State Historic Preservation Officers and the Cold War Advisory Committee. The study covers the history and events between the 1945 Japanese surrender at the end of World War II and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The list of 24 sites recently identified as having this significance includes the Atlas D Launch Facility 565th SMS Complex A outside Cheyenne. Two other Atlas launch facilities – in Weld County, Colorado, and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California – are also being considered.
The Atlas D was the first intercontinental ballistic missile ever deployed, according to the NPS.
National Historic Landmarks represent outstanding aspects of American history and culture, possess exceptional value or quality in illustrating or interpreting U.S. heritage, and have a high degree of integrity of location, design, setting, material, workmanship and such. Identifying eligibility is an initial step in nominating a property.
“As a former Cold War veteran, I understand this study meets an urgent need to identify Cold War properties that are rapidly disappearing,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in a news release. "The history of the Cold War is told in just a handful of our national parks and National Historic Landmarks, but there are many opportunities to learn about and discuss this complex and recent history."
Generally, properties must be at least 50 years old or exceptionally important to be considered. Most properties associated with the Cold War today are less than 50 years old; many were demolished following their deactivation or significantly altered from their historic character. Because of this and the recency of the Cold War era, relatively few properties have been designated or listed.