Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper

CHEYENNE — Another attempt to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program failed in the House on Friday after a passionate debate that touched on academic freedom, morality and the state’s suffragist history.

The budget amendment, brought forth by freshman lawmakers Reps. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, and Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, came as the Legislature wrapped up discussion of amendments to the supplemental budget bill.

