CHEYENNE — A sweeping abortion bill that would replace last year’s abortion trigger ban and do away with rape and incest exemptions is headed to its last reading in the House after amendments to address concerns about the bill’s constitutionality failed Tuesday.

The 19-page bill aims to go even further than Wyoming’s trigger ban, preventing abortion in cases of incest or rape, and allowing district attorneys and the Wyoming attorney general to sue abortion providers. It also makes certain interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution and would allow the bill’s sponsor and cosponsors, by joint resolution, to intervene in potential court cases challenging the legislation.

