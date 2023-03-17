Sue Frerich, an outside volunteer with Cheyenne Heritage Quilters, who leads the weekly quilting class at the Laramie County Detention Center, and inmate Brittany Martinez take a look at a quilt inside the jail Tuesday in Cheyenne.
As we continue compiling information for our first-ever Community Connections publication and online guide to clubs and service organizations, we want to make sure we haven't left out anyone who wants to be included.
Below is the list of organizations we received completed forms from here in Laramie County. If your group's name isn't listed here and you tried to submit information, please email rachel@girtcommunications.com so freelancer Rachel Girt can be sure to include your information. (If this is the first you're hearing of our project, head online to wyomingnews.com/community-connections and fill out the brief form you will find there no later than Friday, March 24.)
307 Altitude Purple Hornets Volleyball Club
AARP Cheyenne Community Group
Adopt an Airman WYO
Alliance of Therapy Dogs
Alpha Chi Omega Alumnae
Alzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
Bibles and Beer
Blankets for Laramie County Kids
Book Discussion Group
Braver Angels Laramie County Alliance
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Cheyenne - High Plains Audubon Society, "Cheyenne Audubon"
Cheyenne Camera Club
Cheyenne Chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association of America
Cheyenne Elks Lodge #660
Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters
Cheyenne Harmony Chorus
Cheyenne League of Women Voters
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players
Cheyenne Makers + Creatives
Cheyenne Mineral & Gem Society
Cheyenne Optimist Club
Cheyenne Radio Control Club
Cheyenne Rotary After Hours
Cheyenne Ski Club
Cheyenne SubVets
Cheyenne Sunrise Rotary Club
Cheyenne Tennis Association
Cheyenne Women Newcomers and Friends
Cheyenne Writers Club
Civil Air Patrol Cheyenne Composite Squadron
Classical Glass Corvette Club
Cowgirls of the West
GFWC Women's Civic League of Cheyenne
Gladiator Wrestling Academy
High Noon Toastmasters
Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne
Laramie County Master Gardeners
Laramie County Retired Education Personnel
Lunch Bunch Book Club
Meditation at Paris West
Oak Spokes Antique Auto Club
Parkinsons' Support Group
Prairie Garden Club
Roadmasters Toastmasters of Cheyenne
Sherman Hill Model Railroad Club
Southeast Wyoming Concert Series
St. Joseph's Council of Catholic Women
Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group
The Rotary Club of Cheyenne
TOPS #96
Troop 101 Boy Scouts
Troop 1869 Female Scout Troop
Trout Unlimited - Curt Gowdy Chapter
Vedauwoo Charmstring Button Club
Veterans of Foreign Wars Frontier Post 11453
Wyoming Might Mopars
Wyoming National Guard Historical Society
Zonta Club of Cheyenne
Thank you to everyone who has responded so far, and we hope you find this new project useful when it comes out next month.
– Brian Martin, Wyoming Tribune Eagle Managing Editor