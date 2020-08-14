Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING..... A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 302 THROUGH 310 ACROSS SOUTHEAST WYOMING. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH SUSTAINED WITH GUSTS AROUND 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 TO 14 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&