A coalition of Wyoming attorneys condemning Harriet Hageman’s false statements about the 2020 election delivered a followup letter to the congressional candidate’s law office Friday.

Originally, a group of 41 legal professionals wrote Hageman, a Cheyenne-based natural resources attorney, asserting that her comments during an August candidate forum in Casper were professional misconduct in violation of her oath as an attorney.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus