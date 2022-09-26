CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Bar has released the results of this year’s Judicial Performance Assessment, and Laramie County lawyers who participated have voiced their support for all seven circuit and district court judges.
The Bar, in conjunction with the University of Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center, conducts this assessment not only to obtain attorneys’ feedback about judges’ performance, but also to learn whether attorneys think those judges standing for retention should remain in office. The results of the assessment are then shared with the public.
All active members of the Wyoming State Bar were invited to participate in the assessment, according to a news release. This year, 22% of those members participated.
In order to evaluate and comment on a judge’s performance, an attorney affirms to the pollsters that he/she has indeed appeared before that particular judge during the previous two years. In the case of Supreme Court justices, evaluations are also allowed based on reading written opinions from those justices.
Wyoming’s five Supreme Court justices must stand for retention every eight years. District court judges in Wyoming stand for retention every six years, and circuit court judges face a retention vote every four years. This means that voters go to the polls during each general election and decide whether those justices and judges standing for retention should remain in office.
The poll only includes the question regarding a judge’s retention if that judge stands for retention that particular year. No Supreme Court justices are up for retention this year.
In Laramie County, the three circuit court and four district court judges all received adequate or above adequate ratings in every category. Of those standing for retention this year, attorneys surveyed voted overwhelmingly that they should stay on the bench.
Circuit Judge Sean Chambers received 30 votes of support from the 39 attorneys eligible to vote, with just four opposed and five having no opinion.
Of the 82 lawyers eligible to weigh in on the performance of District Judge Thomas Campbell, 61 said he should be retained, 11 said he should not, and 10 had no opinion.
The worst performance on the survey was by District Judge Catherine Rogers, who received 49 votes of support, 20 votes against retention and 13 "no opinions." However, she received "above adequate" marks in every category except "Promptly issues a decision on a case after trial/hearing," which was "adequate."