CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s audit for fiscal year 2020 came back with an unmodified, or clean, opinion, meaning its financial statements are presented fairly and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.
The findings of the audit were an improvement from years prior, as City Treasurer Robin Lockman has worked to tie up any loose budgetary ends since she was appointed to the position in March 2019.
After Stephanie Pickering of MHP (formerly McGee, Hearne & Paiz) presented the audit during a Cheyenne City Council work session Wednesday afternoon, Lockman said she was pleased with the results, especially since tidying up the city finances was her “top priority” when she took over.
“Ever since I became treasurer, we have been cleaning up accounts that hadn’t been reconciled for almost two years prior to that,” Lockman said. “In the accounting world, if you don’t reconcile every balance sheet account monthly, you’re just asking for trouble. So we do it religiously every single month.”
The only material weakness that was found in city finances in FY20 was within the Board of Public Utilities, which operates separately from the city treasurer’s office. The audit cited turnover in leadership and a switch to a new financial system as the reason for the weakness, so Pickering still gave a positive outlook for next year’s audit.
“They have a really great team in place there, and so yes, while there is a material weakness, we’re in regular contact with the team there, and know that they’re working on correcting their policies and procedures to be able to remove it for next year,” Pickering said.
For reference, a material weakness is a deficiency in the city’s internal controls that could prevent budget mistakes from being caught and corrected. A significant deficiency is less severe than a material weakness, but is still important enough to merit attention.
But even with the weakness within BOPU’s changing operations, the audit depicted a much better image of the city’s financial statements.
In fiscal years 2018 and 2019, the city wasn’t considered low risk; in 2017, material weaknesses were found under both the city’s internal control and federal awards, which include grants. Those problems caused the city’s audits to become more extensive, which, in turn, created additional work for the city treasurer’s office.
Even last year, the audit found room for improvement in the city’s budget reconciliations and grant spending, which was related to the Bloomberg Philanthropies grant debacle where the city had to repay more than half of the $100,000 grant. The budget reconciliation deficiency was just a continuation of the problems Lockman had worked to fix.
During that time, the MHP consultant said with Lockman’s efforts, the reconciliations were “trending in the right direction,” which is evident in the improvement this year. 2016 was the last time no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies were identified.
“The audit process was very, very time consuming and a lot of work, but I’m very proud of my staff and very happy that things are turning around,” Lockman said.