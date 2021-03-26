CHEYENNE – Avanti Financial Group announced the closing of its Series A financing round Wednesday, which raised $37 million for the second digital asset bank in the country to receive approval.
The proceeds will fund Avanti’s required regulatory capital needed for launch, as well as fund engineering build and other operating expenses. The offering was upsized twice due to market demand, according to a news release.
Avanti has raised a total of $44 million since its inception.
Series A shareholders include a global mix of institutional investors, cryptocurrency companies and family offices, as well as multiple Avanti executives and directors. Two prominent Wyoming investors are Greybull Stewardship and the University of Wyoming Foundation.
”As Bitcoin and digital asset markets mature and financialization network effects take root, there is a tremendous need for both well-crafted laws and experienced, competent operators. When surveying the globe, in my opinion, Wyoming best meets these needs generally, and the Avanti team specifically is among the most potent institutional-quality human capital,” Trace Mayer, a seasoned Bitcoin investor, said in a news release.
Wyoming lawmakers, with the help of Avanti founder and Laramie native Caitlin Long, paved the way for the nation’s first digital asset banks, with a series of blockchain-related legislation passed in 2018. One of the most important keys for Avanti’s arrival in the state was creating a legal definition of a digital asset.
In the release, Long said, “We thank our investors for helping Avanti build a new breed of bank that services Bitcoin and also offers meaningful API capabilities for U.S. dollar transactions to tech-savvy customers. ... We have received more than 2,500 inbound customer inquiries since announcing receipt of our bank charter in October 2020, and we look forward to being able to service customers later this year. We expect to provide more details about our launch soon.”