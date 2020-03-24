CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.89, a difference of $1.20.
The national average has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.08 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 38.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 54.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.