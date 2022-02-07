...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
This includes Vedauwoo, Buford and Horse Creek.
* WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Average gas price up less than 1 cent per gallon in Wyoming this week
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 12.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.