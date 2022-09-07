Pumping gas stock

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 31.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.

