...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY
WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430,
AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday
afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 31.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.13 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.96, a difference of $1.83 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.