...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected with heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and South Laramie Range and
Foothills including Cheyenne and Vedauwoo.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult along portions of Interstate
80 and 25. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and
evening commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Northern Nebraska Panhandle including Sioux, Box
Butte, and Scotts Bluff counties. This includes the cities of
Scottsbluff, Harrison, Chadron, Hemingford, and Alliance.
* WHEN...8 AM MST this morning until 11 PM MST this evening. The
strongest winds are expected this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Average gas prices in Wyoming unchanged in the past week
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.05 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 6.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.