...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Central and East Laramie County Wyoming and Kimball
County Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs and
Kimball.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Average gas prices in Wyoming up 3 cents from last week
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.20 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 92.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.