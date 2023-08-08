THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
614 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD,
REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, AND TORRINGTON.
A fill-up of a 25-gallon tank cost more than $100 and had to be done in two transactions because of a $75 limit per transaction at a Laramie gas station less than a month ago. Prices have since been steadily falling across the nation and Wyoming.
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 33.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.143 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.42, while the highest was $4.39, a difference of 97 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 on Monday. The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
