Filling up

A fill-up of a 25-gallon tank cost more than $100 and had to be done in two transactions because of a $75 limit per transaction at a Laramie gas station less than a month ago. Prices have since been steadily falling across the nation and Wyoming.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang File

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 33.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.143 per gallon.

