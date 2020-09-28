CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 45.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.91 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.09, a difference of $1.18.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 47.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.