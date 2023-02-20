CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
That's the same amount they dropped the week before.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 MPH or gusts of 58 MPH or more can lead to property damage. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Localized areas could see up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Nebraska Panhandle, and east central and southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Prices in Wyoming are 14.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 3.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.45 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in Wyoming on Sunday was $2.97 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.02 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 2.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
