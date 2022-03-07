...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Platte, Goshen, and
Laramie counties, Central and Southern Laramie Range.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions possible due to icy,
snow packed roads and reduced visibilities in falling and
blowing snow. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Average Wyo. gas prices jump more than 33 cents a gallon in past week
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 33.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 41.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.39 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.99, a difference of $1.60 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon Sunday. The national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.