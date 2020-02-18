CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.41 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 14.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 18.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $1.98 per gallon, while the most expensive is $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 81 cents. The cheapest price in the entire country Monday stood at $1.71 per gallon, while the most expensive was $100.60 per gallon, a difference of $98.89.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 12.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.