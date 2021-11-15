...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHERN FWZ 310 AND FWZ 313 FOR GUSTY
WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY 11 AM THROUGH 5 PM...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST
this afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Southern fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent across Laramie County late morning
through afternoon.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Average Wyoming gas prices drop by nearly 5 cents in past week
CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.41 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.83 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.