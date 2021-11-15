CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.41 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.83 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 9.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus