...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected. Patchy blowing snow.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County into southern Platte County
including Cheyenne, Chugwater, and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Patchy blowing snow may result in
locally reduced visibilities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.15 per gallon, while the highest was $3.79, a difference of $1.64 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 on Monday. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.