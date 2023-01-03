Pumping gas

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.67 per gallon.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus