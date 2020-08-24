CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 47.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.78 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59, a difference of 81 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.