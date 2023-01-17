...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.44, while the highest was $3.69, a difference of $1.25 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 on Monday. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.