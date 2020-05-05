CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.81 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 28.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 89.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.39 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.24, a difference of 85 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.75 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 14.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 114.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.