...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
430...431...432...433...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 430, 431, 432 and 433.
* WIND...Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 9 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Average Wyoming gasoline prices decline by less than a cent
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.02 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.12 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.59 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.25, a difference of $1.66 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 21.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.