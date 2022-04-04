...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming east of the Laramie range.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. While a
period of strong winds will be possible overnight Monday into
Tuesday morning, the strongest winds are generally expected
Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for
blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 40.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.69 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.