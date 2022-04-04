20220327-wbr-gas-and-driving-stock-3.jpg

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 40.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.69 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59, a difference of 90 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

