CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 42.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.84 per gallon Tuesday, while the most expensive was $2.82, a difference of 98 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.