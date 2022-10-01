LARAMIE – Two more turkey vultures on the University of Wyoming’s main campus have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to UW officials.
Wyoming is again documenting cases of HPAI in wildlife after a lull since early June. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory, in cooperation with UW’s Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, has documented HPAI in eight wild birds since Sept. 16, including the two turkey vultures at UW.
The resurgence of HPAI is said to be likely due to exposure from migratory birds; the peak of fall bird migration in Wyoming is late September through mid-November.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deems the risk of HPAI to public health as low. There has only been one confirmed case of human infection in the U.S., though people should continue to exercise caution in handling sick or dead birds, WSVL advises.
In April, two turkey vultures found dead on the UW campus also tested positive for HPAI. Since being detected in the U.S. in January, the virus has been detected in wild birds in 46 states and poultry in 40 states.
The WSVL first detected HPAI in Wyoming poultry in late March. HPAI was later found in domestic and wild birds statewide.
The biggest risk of HPAI transmission to domestic poultry flocks comes from wild birds, particularly migratory waterfowl. These wild birds most often do not appear ill, despite being infected.
People are advised to not pick up dead wild birds and to report clusters of dead wild birds to the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory at 307-745-5865.
If you have domestic poultry or pet birds that are dying or ill, contact your veterinarian who can evaluate the birds to determine if they may be infected with HPAI and arrange to submit appropriate samples for testing. You also may call the Wyoming Livestock Board at 307-777-8270 or 307-777-6440.