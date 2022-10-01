LARAMIE – Two more turkey vultures on the University of Wyoming’s main campus have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to UW officials.

Wyoming is again documenting cases of HPAI in wildlife after a lull since early June. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Wildlife Health Laboratory, in cooperation with UW’s Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, has documented HPAI in eight wild birds since Sept. 16, including the two turkey vultures at UW.

