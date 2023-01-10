CHEYENNE – Waterfowl hunting season is in full swing, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department would like to remind hunters to take precautions to minimize their risk of contracting highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Game and Fish has recently observed large waterfowl die-offs due to HPAI in the Cheyenne and Wheatland areas. Waterfowl hunters can expect to encounter additional sick or dead birds.

