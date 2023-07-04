LARAMIE – Refugio Cerenil stood tearfully as musicians performed during a candlelight vigil in honor of his 19-year-old daughter, Phoenix Cerenil, while his wife and Phoenix’s stepmom, Kelsea, stood by his side.
The gathering LaPrele Park in Laramie was solemn Monday evening. After a live performance of “In the Arms of an Angel,” domestic violence and the importance of raising awareness became the focus to help reach those trapped in situations similar to Phoenix’s. Friends and family also were invited to speak, with the evening concluding with a final song while everyone stood in silence holding flickering plastic candles.
Background
In 2022, Phoenix lived in Cheyenne with family members and was a full-time caretaker of younger relatives. While there, she met and began a relationship with Charles Karn, 19.
Refugio and Kelsea never met Karn in person, but both shared that they knew enough to believe problems might arise.
“She wasn’t super open about him,” Kelsea said. “But what we did know about him wasn’t good.”
“I kind of had him pegged from the start. [There was] a lot of him making excuses for treating her like trash, and I wasn’t willing to hear it,” Refugio added. “I think almost everyone that dealt with him saw that there was a potential for things to get very bad.”
Refugio had few interactions with Karn over the phone and Facebook Messenger. He shared that he urged Phoenix to not continue a relationship, but felt his interventions were only met with opposition.
“It’s helpless,” he said. “The more you pushed her or tried to nudge her in a direction to fix things, the harder she’d push against it.”
Refugio said the less involved he was in their on-again, off-again relationship, the more willing she was to leave and stay gone for longer.
Yet, he couldn’t stand idly by.
“I told my daughter, I felt like she should not be with him. And he asked me why I thought that. And I told him it was really apparent to me that he had anger issues. He just didn’t understand what I meant,” Refugio said.
“The very last thing I told him is ‘In life, there’s consequences, and sometimes you do things that you can’t take back.’ He literally did not even understand what I meant by that.”
The incident
Phoenix died on June 17, two days after police responded to a 911 hang-up at a camper in Cheyenne where police determined an aggravated assault had taken place. She was found with apparent signs of strangulation, according to the Cheyenne Police Department.
Karn was arrested and booked on charges of domestic battery, strangulation of a household member and felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. His preliminary hearing will be held on Friday.
For Refugio, knowing the truth of what happened and the days leading up to the incident are paramount in finding closure.
“I think it’s human nature,” he said. “The more you don’t know, the more you fill that in with everything horrible. And if it is as horrible as I think it is, I still want to know.”
Kelsea and Refugio touched on the idea of forgiveness, noting that some things can’t be forgiven. Yet, Refugio added that having the full story is a critical part of this process.
“If you ever do plan on forgiving someone, and I don't, it’s not honest forgiveness if you don’t know what really happened. You're forgiving a lie? That’s nothing,” he said.
The vigil
Dozens of friends, family, community members and police officers attended the candlelight vigil in Phoenix’s honor. Family friend and owner of Deviant Piercings Lynell Rayos-Benavides helped organize the vigil alongside Albany County SAFE Project.
“Kelsea told me about the memorial, wanting to do something. [I said] ‘Say no more, I got it,’” Rayos-Benavides said.
Rayos-Benavides shared she hoped to simply be there to support the family. Refugio and Kelsea said they have felt this love and support from not only friends and family, but the entire community.
“I can’t even express the amount of gratitude I have for the outpouring of love,” Kelsea said after the vigil. “There’s been a lot of support, so it kind of gives you a little bit of hope that maybe things will end up the way they’re supposed to.”
Kelsea and Refugio are hoping Phoenix’s life and story will bring awareness to domestic violence and help others in similar situations. SAFE Project Executive Director Amy Haefner shared that domestic abuse is harder to spot than many people realize.
“Most perpetrators come off as very charming. And they don't show their abusive side until the other person has fallen in love with them. And then it’s just a vicious cycle,” Haefner said. “They don't show those true colors right away, because if they did, more than likely people aren't going to get involved with them.”
Haefner also explained that these relationships can be difficult to leave for several reasons.
“A lot of times, by the time that [victims] come to SAFE Project, they don't have family left that they’re close to, they don’t have friends left that they’re close to, they don't have any financial means to be on their own, and that's a huge barrier,” Haefner said. “And so sometimes, it feels easier for them to just go back.”
Refugio and Kelsea hope to advocate and raise awareness about the issue going forward. Refugio, who works in landscaping, shared, “This kind of thing makes you think, ‘Maybe there might be something more important to do.’”
While he said that programs like SAFE Project are incredibly important, Refugio would like to see more attention directed at young people, specifically boys, so they know it’s OK to get help.
“I really feel like there's not very many strong voices talking directly to boys. And if there is, that tends to lean toward some pretty toxic, toxic things,” he said. “Then, all that frustration and sadness turns, unfortunately, a lot of times into something evil.”
Despite the tragedy, the night was a beacon of hope that someone affected by domestic abuse might receive the courage to leave the situation they’re in.
“Maybe someone, somehow connected [with] this, that’s in a sh---y situation. Maybe they’ll realize that someone might care and there's something they can do,” Refugio said.
Above all, Phoenix’s unique personality was remembered at the vigil. Her selflessness was highlighted through the five lives she saved as an organ donor, and her caring nature came through in her love of kids and animals, her family said.
Refugio reflected with a smile on his daughter’s quirks by sharing, “She had a weird thing where she’d be like ‘Oh, you got hair in your face’ and you never did!” He said with a small laugh that she would use this as an excuse to touch a loved ones’ face, and that this was her small way of showing affection.
Kelsea and Refugio also described Phoenix as adventurous.
“No matter what we were doing, time of the day or night, if we were going to do something, she was in, and she was always in for anything. That’s one of the things I appreciated a lot,” Refugio said.
The vigil highlighted Phoenix and her family’s humanity. Refugio shared he has been worried his daughter may be forgotten as so many victims of violent crimes are. No matter what the future brings, the vigil gave Refugio and his family the opportunity to see many community members taking the time to remember Phoenix and her life.
“It’s really easy to get up and go to work every day and think that no one pays attention or cares about anyone else,” Refugio said. “So, when something really happens, and people actually show up and take their time to show up, it's humbling to realize that people, just regular people, actually still care about other regular people.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence or assault, call the 24 hour SAFE Project hotline at 307-745-3556. Rayos-Benavides also invites community members interested in financially supporting SAFE Project to visit her shop and make their donations.