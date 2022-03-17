CHEYENNE – For the first time ever, a hip-hop/rap artist will perform at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
Six-time Grammy-nominated rapper and producer B.o.B, known for hits like "Airplanes," "Nothing on You" and "Don't Let Me Fall" will perform at the Civic Center on July 14. Tickets are now available online at CheyennePresents.com or by calling the box office at 307-637-6363.
With the evolving demographic of Cheyenne residents, the Cheyenne Civic Center is transitioning under the city’s new event promotion brand, Cheyenne Presents, to evolve as a venue and bring experiences to an audience that has been historically overlooked.
Fridays on the Plaza has highlighted rap and hip-hop artists who have been influential in their respective genres in conjunction with the Forever West Tattoo Festival and Cheyenne Paint Slingers. This year, the festivities will kick off at the Cheyenne Civic Center with B.o.B and continue throughout the weekend.
In 2010, B.o.B rose to star status and topped the Billboard 200 with his debut LP, "The Adventures of Bobby Ray," an album that featured collaborations with Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, T.I, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Bruno Mars and Eminem.
Big fame at the age of 22 doesn’t come without its share of challenges, and for some, being a heavy player in the music industry isn’t worth such a high price, according to a news release. B.o.B, now 33, struggled with the idea of not being known for more than his records and shifted his focus from commercial success to the underground as an accomplished artist and producer.
He founded his own record label, No Genre, in 2014. Most recently, B.o.B has launched his own podcast, “The BOBCast,” and released a new album, “Somnia,” along with a myriad of side projects.