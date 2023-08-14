Brook Trout

Brook Trout (Salvelinus fontinalis).

 rawpixel.com / National Park Service

Yellowstone National Park and state of Montana fisheries crews devoted an entire week to poisoning unwanted, nonnative brook trout out of Soda Butte Creek back in 2015.

When rotenone, a chemical used to poison fish, coursed through the 38 stream-miles of the Lamar River tributary that summer, some 450 brook trout went belly up.

