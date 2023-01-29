Sen. Anthony Bouchard listens in the Senate chamber

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, described a gender-affirming surgical procedure he had come across in his research Friday. The pediatrician he was addressing said “no one here in the state of Wyoming” is doing those types of procedures.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Sen. Charles Scott speaks during a committee meeting

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, speaks during a Senate Education Committee meeting on Wednesday in the state Capitol. Scott sponsored Senate File 111, which would penalize anyone intentionally giving gender-affirming treatment to minors with a felony and up to 10 years in prison.

CHEYENNE — Person after person sat before the Senate Labor Committee on Friday and implored lawmakers to act in the best interest of Wyoming's kids.

But there was stark disagreement over what acting in their best interest should actually look like, with some pushing for the passage of a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors and others asking for the legislation to be thrown out.

