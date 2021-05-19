CHEYENNE – The city and the Superday presenting sponsor, HollyFrontier Renewables, have announced the 2021 Superday band lineup and activities.
Superday, an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month and is hosted by Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events Department, will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the south end of Lions Park.
Beginning at noon, Saint Nomad, an alt-pop band of brothers who grew up on performing on the road, is hitting the stage. Shortly after that group’s performance, Superday’s headliner, Denver-based indie rock band Wildermiss, will perform from 2-3:15 p.m.
Other Superday festivities include youth sports demos/skills activities presented by city recreation volunteer coaches, Cheyenne Tae Kwon Do, Cheyenne Soccer Club, Cheyenne Lacrosse Club, 307 Wrestling, South High School Cheerleaders, Cheyenne Gymnastics, University of Wyoming athletes and more.
Organizers are also taking registrations for an adult grass volleyball tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie (25-, 50-, 75-, 100-mile bike ride) and a chalk art festival.
The event will also feature food and community vendors, water sports, train rides, inflatables, a kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck, bubble machine and more.
Registrations and applications for food vendors, the 5K, Tour de Prairie, chalk art festival and the volleyball tournament can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org/Superday.
In addition, the Community Recreation and Events Department will be partnering with University of Wyoming Athletics to kick off its Summer Bash from 4-6 p.m. The event will highlight Wyoming athletes, the UW band, cheerleaders and more. The University of Wyoming athletes will be present at the youth sports and activities from 2-4 p.m. to run demonstrations and skill drills.
The event will be spread out to continue to be mindful of social distancing.