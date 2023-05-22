Poor air quality has continued to linger with Air Quality Index
(AQI) values ranging from 100 to 150 across southeast Wyoming and
the Nebraska Panhandle due to drifting wildfire smoke across the
region. Sensitive groups with respiratory conditions may
experience health effects if outside for long durations. Reduced
visibilities could also occur where smoke is more dense. Please
limit outdoor exposure through tomorrow if possible, especially
with any pre-conditions that could be triggered. Slight improving
near surface smoke possible tomorrow.
The Joseph A. Padilla military tribute banner unveiling was held Monday, May 22 at Blue Federal Credit Union. Organized by former councilwoman, Annette Williams, banners honored local veterans.
“We are a military town,” Willliams said. “Everything seems to be done in private, or at a dinner … which is wonderful. However, they really need to see the faces of these young men and women and the families that endured the ultimate sacrifice.”
Williams lost her brother, Spc. Joseph A. Padilla, during the Vietnam war.
“Because my brother didn't come home, we felt that as a family we needed to do more to acknowledge and recognize his efforts and his sacrifice,” Williams said.
Williams originally went to Mayor Patrick Collins for funding of her project, but was denied for legal concerns about being required to open up banner access to groups that may not represent Wyoming values, such as white supremecist groups.
Though Collins said he would like to support a program like this, legally they’ve been advised to open up banner access to all groups or deny the program.
“We’re not confident we would be able to limit it to one group, we are doing research into how to do so, but at this point we are not comfortable (funding the program),” Mayor Collins.
Many attendees of the event, including the Padilla family, Williams and her husband, and families of the veterans such as Susan Garcia Barela, were disappointed in the mayor's reaction.
“I'm gonna remember that on voting day,” Garcia Barela said. “Our mayor should have done something, this is a military town.”
Williams was encouraged by First Lady Jennie Gordon to look for other ways to move through with the program. This led her to Taylor Turner of Blue Federal Credit Union, where the banners now hang.
Banners were organized through an application process, during which families applied and paid for their own banners, roughly 80$ per banner. Some families donated to help others cover the costs of a banner.
Williams said she hopes to get financial support through fundraisers to continue the program and to get more banners for families that have shown interest after hearing about this program.
Even with limited resources no applicants were turned away from the project.
For the families in attendance, the banners represented not just military service but the loss of a loved one.
Russell E. Hicks Sr. lost his son, Pfc. Corey Hicks, in Iraq in 2008, and drove down from Casper to see him honored on a banner.
“They say, ‘It’ll get better,’” Hicks said.“It’s been quite a few years now and then it hasn't gotten any easier at all ... It feels like yesterday.”
Dan Griffin lost his loved one, Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin J. Griffin, in 2012.
“It means the world just to know that they’re not forgotten,” Griffin said. “Kind of tough each time to go through these but at the same time, I wouldn't miss it for the world.”
About half of the service members honored were gold star members, which represents a family member who died in the line of duty.
“We need people to understand the total grief that a family member goes through when their loved one has gotten killed overseas,” Hicks said.
Williams said she hopes the program will grow. The banners will remain up at Blue Federal Credit union until June 5th and will be hung again for memorial day.