The Joseph A. Padilla military tribute banner unveiling was held Monday, May 22 at Blue Federal Credit Union. Organized by former councilwoman, Annette Williams, banners honored local veterans. 

“We are a military town,” Willliams said. “Everything seems to be done in private, or at a dinner … which is wonderful. However, they really need to see the faces of these young men and women and the families that endured the ultimate sacrifice.”

Tags

comments powered by Disqus