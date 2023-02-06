Bottled alcohol on a shelf

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature is one step closer to addressing liquor license limitations throughout the state.

A bill that would gradually increase the number of bar-and-grill liquor licenses available in local communities was approved Monday by the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. Not only would Senate File 13 increase the number of licenses, it would eliminate the statutory caps on the number that could be granted starting in 2033.

