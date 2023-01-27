Laramie County Community Christmas volunteers distribute meal cards on Dec. 21, 2022. Just a few hours later, Cheyenne would be hit with a historic Arctic blast that dropped temperatures to -19 degrees Fahrenheit.
CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community Christmas just keeps breaking fundraising records.
After a record-setting year for the Bar Bucks program during the 2021 holiday season, Community Christmas topped last year’s total by $9,400 — collecting $58,257 in 2022. That was the highest amount in 22 years.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Empty Stocking Fund experienced a significant decrease in donations, raising just $8,569 last year, compared to 2021’s $26,875. Together, Empty Stocking Fund and Bar Bucks raised a total of roughly $67,000 to fund grocery gift cards for low-income Laramie County residents.
“It’s just amazing that we’re able to do this year after year,” Community Christmas organizer Anthony Janssen said this week. “You saw where the numbers were down, but even through the pandemic, we’ve been on an upward trend, which is, again, a testament to the people that live in this county.”
While donation numbers are encouraging to tally, the real source of pride lies in that the Community Christmas program hit the mark on grocery gift card distribution back in December. Volunteers braved the cold in the parking lot of American Legion Post 6 to distribute 1,220 cards valued at $60 each, adding up to a total of $73,200.
This total comes during a year where the organization was catering to slightly different groups than in the past. Though the overall number of applicants remained the same, only about 30% of those who applied to receive cards were return applicants.
Janssen had anticipated a slight change in the group, especially given that Community Christmas had increased interest from members of the U.S. Air Force and the Wyoming National Guard. But impacts of inflation proved to have a significant effect, as well.
Ultimately, Janssen and other organizers saw businesses adopting new tactics to collect donations. One example was the American Legion post, which achieved a record by collecting $9,100.
“Businesses are changing the approach,” he said. “The Legion actually has their patrons going out and (visiting) the banks and car dealerships. Actually going out, soliciting donations direct from those other businesses, which is not traditional.”
At the end of the day, it doesn’t hurt when hometown institutions like Alf’s Pub haul in a competition-winning — and record-setting — $20,095. Meanwhile, on the eastern side of the county, Pine Bluffs Distilling tallied a total of $8,657.
Advertising tactics may have also aided in courting new participants.
“We’re advertising it more on Facebook and other avenues,” Janssen said. “I think it’s reaching a different demographic, and that’s good. I love the whole paper, I love to read it, but there is definitely a generation out there that do everything on their phone or tablet.”
Fundraising must adapt to maintain such a crucial community charity in the near future, he said. Though Community Christmas is funded through roughly the next three years, it’s important that the organization keeps upping its game, and collecting donations, to meet Laramie County’s needs.
Though there’s no threat of lacking funds, every year is as critical as the last, Janssen said.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.