CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue recently announced that tickets to its annual fundraiser, Bark and Wine, presented by Taco John’s, are available now.

Bark and Wine will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne. Attendees can join the festivities at 5:30 p.m. for a cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Individual tickets and full or half tables can be purchased at BDAR.org/2022barkandwine. Tickets are $85 per person or $170 per couple.

